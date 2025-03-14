Consumer Activist Declines Invitations for World Consumer Rights Day, Cites Justice Delays

Udupi: Noted consumer rights activist Dr. Ravindranath Shanbhag has refused to participate in this year’s World Consumer Rights Day events, citing the growing crisis in consumer grievance redressal in Karnataka.

Dr. Shanbhag, a former professor of pharmacology and founder of the Consumers’ Forum Basrur, has been at the forefront of consumer activism since 1980. However, this year, he sees little reason to mark the occasion. "Consumer rights are being undermined by systemic delays and neglect. The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has been headless since May last year, and several district commissions are also without presidents. As a result, cases are piling up, and justice is being denied," he said.

Through the Human Rights Protection Foundation (HRPF), which he leads, Dr. Shanbhag is handling several cases where aggrieved consumers remain stuck in legal limbo. Among them are policyholders of LIC’s Jeevan Madhura Micro Insurance Scheme in Kadur taluk, who were allegedly defrauded by agents appointed by LIC officials. Due to the vacancy in the state consumer commission, the case has stalled. In another instance, a woman was wrongly asked to return her Provident Fund savings, with no timely resolution in sight.

"With such administrative apathy, observing World Consumer Rights Day seems meaningless. The government must first ensure functional consumer courts before celebrating rights that exist only on paper," Dr. Shanbhag asserted.

Despite repeated appeals, the state government has yet to appoint key officials to the commissions, leaving thousands of consumers in distress.