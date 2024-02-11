Controversial pre-wedding shoot inside operation theatre

Chitradurga: A doctor in Karnataka found himself out of a job after a pre-wedding photoshoot inside an operation theatre at Bharamasagara in the Chitradurga district went viral. The doctor, Dr. Abhishek, who was employed on a contractual basis through the National Health Mission, faced dismissal from the district administration following an investigation prompted by the widespread dissemination of the video.

The controversial footage depicted Dr. Abhishek and his fiancée engaged in a mock surgical procedure within a government hospital’s operation theatre. The staged act featured elaborate lighting arrangements and a purported patient who eventually revealed the prank by getting up and breaking into laughter, eliciting similar reactions from those present in the room.

District Health Officer Renu Prasad, shedding light on the situation, clarified that the operation theatre in question was not operational at the time of the incident. She stated that the operation theatre in question was not in use as it is undergoing repairs and has been shut since last September.

The doctor, having been in the job for just a month, faced immediate termination following the inquiry conducted by the District Health Officer. The termination notice was issued as a consequence of the video going viral and drawing public and administrative disapproval.

This incident not only raises questions about the appropriateness of utilising healthcare settings for personal endeavours but also brings attention to the responsibility that medical professionals bear in upholding the sanctity of their workplace. As the episode unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the highest standards of conduct within the medical fraternity.