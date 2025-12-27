Controversy over actress visit to Shringeri Math

Chikkamagaluru: A recent news report has sparked a heated debate after it claimed that popular television actress Pallavi Mathighatta had a conversation lasting over an hour with the senior Swamiji of Shringeri Math. The news in a newspaper published with a photo of the actress and the Swamiji, has raised several questions, particularly given the nature of the interaction and the timing of the visit.

The news article, under the headline “Television Actress Pallavi Mathighatta Receives Blessings from Shringeri Sharda Ambai,” claims that the actress visited the renowned Shringeri temple and spent more than an hour in conversation with the senior Swamiji. According to the article, this was her second visit to Shringeri in the past month, and on this occasion, she had stayed overnight at the temple. The report further mentions that during her visit, she met the senior Swamiji of Shringeri Math, and they had an extended discussion lasting more than an hour. The article describes this as a noteworthy and rare event.

Following the news report, Shringeri Math issued a formal clarification, refuting the claims made in the article. The Math stated that, while it is true that actress Pallavi Mathigatta visited the temple on December 20, 2025, to receive blessings from Jagadguru Bharati Teertha Swamiji, no long conversation took place as the article suggested. The Swamiji, the Math clarified, has been limiting his interactions to providing darshan and blessings to the devotees, and has not been engaging in extended conversations with anyone. The Math explicitly stated that the claim of the actress spending over an hour in conversation with the Swamiji was “completely false” and warned that legal action would be taken if such false reports continued to circulate.

The news has triggered a wave of anger on social media platforms. While it is not uncommon for politicians, celebrities, and businesspersons to visit Shringeri, the report highlighting an actress’s visit in such a sensationalized manner has led to suspicions. Social media users have been questioning why the media chose to give such prominence to the actress’s visit, and some have even suggested there could be ulterior motives or a hidden agenda behind the sensationalization of the visit.

Shringeri sees thousands of devotees daily, and it is common for influential people from various sectors to visit the temple. However, the report’s attempt to elevate a routine visit by a television actress has sparked an unnecessary controversy. Many are asking whether the media’s portrayal of the actress’s visit was intended to further some personal or political agenda.

This controversy has brought attention to the growing influence of media in shaping public perceptions, especially when it comes to religious institutions. While the actress’s visit to Shringeri was indeed a personal and spiritual one, the way the news was portrayed has opened a Pandora’s box of speculation and misinformation. The Shringeri Math’s clear stance on the matter aims to restore faith in the temple’s sanctity and its traditional practices, ensuring that no false

narratives are allowed to undermine its reputation.The matter continues to unfold, with both the media and the public now debating the ethics of reporting on religious visits, and the potential consequences of such sensationalism.