Cops arrest habitual offender, recover 54 bicycles worth 6 lakh

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru city police have arrested an accused of stealing bicycles of various companies, thinking that nobody would go lodge a complaint in police station about bicycle theft.

The accused identified as, Bala alias Balaraj, 48, a resident of Mylasandra, is a arrested for cycle theft. Previously, he resided in Tilaknagar. And then moved to Mylasandra and settled down. Police have seized 54 cycles worth Rs 6 lakh and have arrested him.

Earlier, he had been arrested in a house theft case and was sent to jail. Later he was out on bail and involved in bicycle thefts. According to Sudduguntepalya police, the accused had been stealing bicycles, saying that no one would complain to the police station if the bicycle was stolen. They had recently received a complaint regarding a bicycle theft following which officers checked the CCTV footage in the area and, upon investigation, the police said.

When the police investigated the case that was registered at Sudduguntepalya station, Balaraj was arrested and interrogated. A total of 54 bicycles of various companies were seized, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (South-East) Srinath Mahadev Joshi said a case regarding the theft was registered on May 9. The complainant's son had parked the bicycle inside their compound and left when Balraj escaped with it.

A police officer said some of the bicycles stolen by the accused cost Rs 60,000 and above and he sold them for Rs 3,000 to 4,000. He allegedly used the money to lead a lavish life.

During the investigation, it was revealed that several police stations in the East, South and West divisions had registered cases against the accused.

A total of 10 cases were identified, including 9 from Sudduguntepalya Police Station and one from Madiwala Station.

The police are continuing to investigate the theft that may have taken place in various police stations. The team, led by Inspector G Nayak, arrested the accused and further investigation is going on related to bicycle theft.