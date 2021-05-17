Cops Turned Into Saviours For The Migrant Workers

Several instances had been witnessed in the past weeks where the police officers had been the savior of the public, similar incident took place in Gadag where the police Superintendent, Yatish N and his team are assisting migrants stranded in the district following the imposition of a lockdown by providing them with groceries and other necessities. His photographs of people he has helped have gone viral on social media.

During the summer months, many migrants flock to the district to attend annual fairs and sell farm machinery and other products.

Yatish and other officials want to assist them all. Many organisations and individuals have also shown interest in assisting them.

While asking about the awareness about the ongoing situation created due to the pandemic a family who received the grocery kits as help said that they were not really aware of the upcoming lock down that took place in the town. They used to sell agricultural products in the villages to earn their livelihood.

They stated that they have no job and no PDS cards right now. Since they had lost their source of income, they were concerned about their future. They were fortunate enough to have received food kits. At the very least, our kids can have access to the food and they would not have to go through starving now. The support is being provided with the help of some donors and the department. They were putting together a list of people who needed assistance. The department is also shaking hands and ensuring that people would receive the benefits.