Court remands MLA Basavaraj to judicial custody till Feb 26

Bengaluru: A court in Karnataka on Saturday remanded BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, representing Bengaluru’s KR Puram constituency, to judicial custody till February 26 in a murder case.

Basavaraj was arrested in connection with the murder of a man and was questioned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The order was passed by the 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court. Basavaraj will be shifted to the Bengaluru Central Prison located on the outskirts of the city.

Basavaraj, an accused in the murder case of rowdy-sheeter Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva, was taken into custody upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport after the Karnataka High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The Supreme Court also refused to grant him relief. The BJP has alleged foul play and claimed that the government in Karnataka targeted him for political reasons.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra visited Basavaraj’s residence and stated that he had helped the BJP come to power in Karnataka by quitting the Congress.