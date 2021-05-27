Covaxin Trials To Start In Mysuru Hospital On Children Got Approved By MMCRI

The government-run Cheluvamba hospital, which is part of the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI)in Karnataka, will shortly begin Covaxin clinical trials in children and young adults aged two to eighteen years. The trial has been approved by MMCRI's human ethical committee.

Cheluvamba hospital is one of the five locations chosen for the trials across the state, according to CP Nanjaraj, dean and head of the institute, and Dr. HB Shashidhar, member secretary of the ethical committee. It's the only hospital in the state to be chosen for pediatric Covid-19 vaccination studies. The hospital is believed to be fully capable of carrying the trials with all the equipment needed.

On May 13, India's Drugs Controller General authorized Bharat Biotech's petition to test the vaccine on children under the age of 18. Principal investigators have been named as Drs. Prashanth and Pradeep.

Ella said in a press release from FLO on Sunday that the trial would be on youngsters aged 2 to 18, and the chance of a vaccine succeeding from discovery to development is only 6%, and developing a vaccine would take seven to ten years, a report published by Deccan Herald.

Later the trials were approved by MMCR.

Dr. Shashidhar said that phases 2 and 3 will be taking place in the hospital. Each and every precaution will be taken care of. All the safety measures will be followed and the entire trial phase would be monitored closely by the expert panel.

The number of people who will participate in the trials has yet to be determined. The initial experiment will be conducted on children aged 12 to 18 years old, according to the plan. The vaccine will be tested on children aged 6 to 12 years in the second session. In the end, The doses will be given to children between the ages of 2 and 6 years.