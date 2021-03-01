Covid-19 vaccination drive for 50 lakh senior citizens

Uttara Kannada: With the third phase of vaccination starting from Monday across Karnataka, Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar on Monday says people should support this drive.



Speaking to the media after flagging off the drive in Shirsi, Uttara Kannada district, Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar says, "First phase of vaccination was done in Bengaluru, second phase in Kalyana Karnataka and third phase is being started in Sirsi, he said. All citizens above 60 years of age and people above the age of 45 with specified comorbidities are given eligible for the vaccination. So Initially, it is decided for the walk-in registration and vaccination in rural areas. But, in urban areas of all districts, we have mandated online registration. The vaccines will be transported to private facilities by the Health Department from the regional vaccine stores".

Citizens aged above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age bracket with specified comorbidities, the state had online registration mandated for Day 1 from 9 am in all cities across Karnataka while walk-in registration and vaccination was allowed in rural areas. According to the reports, there are 50 lakh people above the age of 60 years and 16 lakh with comorbidities.

"Serious consequences of infection can be prevented through vaccines. Therefore, it is necessary to get vaccinated. The Prime Minister himself has taken the jab and set an example for others to follow. Some people are spreading rumours in Social media. People should only believe the government authenticated information and follow it. If one gets infected after getting the vaccination, there won't be much effect. Balanced food and disciplined lifestyle will lead to good health. This will also contribute to economic and educational growth. There is no progress without health" Dr.K.Sudhakar further added.

The National Economic forum has suggested that all states should keep aside at least an 8 percent budget for the health sector. There is also mention of increased human resources for healthcare. It is claimed that the State government is in process of recruiting 2,150 doctors for service in rural areas. We already announced special incentives for serving in rural areas. Also, upgrading the Primary Health Centres to be able to work 24/7.