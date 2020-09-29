Covid effect: Yaduveer's private darbar only to the royal family

Mysuru: In view of Covid 19 pandemic situation erstwhile royal family of Mysuru has decided to restrict private darbar of scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar which would be held as part of their traditions during their Dasara celebrations in Mysuru Palace next month, to just royal family members. And they have decided not to invite any guests for private darbar this year. They have decided to keep up the celebrations simple and symbolic, to ensure the traditions are carried on.



Royal family office sources informed it to this newspaper.

Though celebrations of dasara by erstwhile royal family of Mysurur have been private after the privy purse was abolished in 1971, and restricted to their family members, they used to invite atleast 100 guests including VIPs, some politicians, officers and friends for private darbar held during dasara as part of their traditions every year. Two years ago, Infosys foundation chairperson Dr Sudhamurthy who had inaugurated State celebrations of Dasara atop Chamundi hills, too had later attended private darbar along with her husband Mr N R Narayanmurthy. And before the privy purse was abolished it is said that, the royal family even invited dignitaries from foreign countries and members of royal families from other States for private darbar held during Dasara.

Due to covid 19 pandemic situation, Mysuru royal family hosted the concluding event of year long birth centenary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, virtually via you tube from Ambavilas hall of Mysuru Palace on his 101st birthday on 18 July. So when asked if they plan to host live streaming of private darbar too on similar lines, royal family office sources said that they are yet to decide on it.

Historical Mysuru Palace comes alive during Dasara every year, as erstwhile royal family of Mysuru will soak it with their traditional poojas and rituals of Dasara festivities. And the glimpse of bygone royal era will unfold at the illuminated majestic darbar hall, as 27 scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Sri Yaduveer Krishnadaththa Chamaraja Wadiyar, attired in brocade royal robes, perfectly blended with antique jewellery from royal treasury, ascends over 800 year old 280 kg historical gem studded golden throne at 11am on the first day of Dasara on 17 October and holds private darbar symbolically. And he will hold private darbar again between 7pm and 7.15pm same day evening, and all evenings between 7pm and 7.15pm on rest of the days too till 25 October.











