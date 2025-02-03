CPI(M) says M Mukesh will continue as MLA

Kannur (Kerala): The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday said that actor-turned-politician M Mukesh, who has been named an accused in a rape case, will continue as MLA.

Responding to the media reports that the police had filed a chargesheet against Mukesh, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that the legislator would remain in office, and a decision on the matter would be taken once the court delivers its verdict.

“A chargesheet has been filed, and we will address the matter when the court takes a stand. There is no need for resignation, as this is the party’s stance,” he said.

A rape case was registered against the CPI(M) legislator from Kollam on August 28, 2024, following allegations by a female actor that he had sexually assaulted her in 2010.

The special investigation team (SIT) has recently filed a chargesheet against him before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, police sources said.

The SIT had formally arrested Mukesh in the case and released him based on anticipatory bail. The actor had claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Multiple FIRs were registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.