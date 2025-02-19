Crackdown on unauthorised settlements: CM issues instructions

Bengaluru: Unauthorized colonies are present in cities, towns, municipal areas and villages. All of these must be put to an end. Revenue is not coming from unauthorized colonies, as a result, people are not getting civic amenities. The income coming to local bodies has also stopped. All these disadvantages must be put to an end, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed the officials.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a video conference with the District Collectors, Project Directors, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations and Urban Local Bodies, Municipal Commissioners and Chief Officers on Tuesday (Feb. 18) regarding the issuance of e-khatas in the state’s municipal corporations and urban local bodies.

Unauthorised settlements must be put to an end through the law. The officials should work with a clear understanding. All these problems are due to non-payment of revenue. This time, B-khatas should be issued and then put to an end. I will give you (officials) only three months, conduct the campaign and complete it within that time. There is no compromise. If the officials compromise, they will not tolerate it.

If unauthorized settlements rise again, the District Collector, Chief Officer, and Urban Planning Officers will be held responsible. Then, we will take action against you without hesitation. Immediately give gate passes to intermediaries and brokers. You all should understand this clearly and definitely. He warned that unauthorized settlements and revenue settlements should not rise again in the state.

Those who have built plots and houses in unauthorized and revenue settlements should not be troubled. Overall, we have given a one-time relief to facilitate the poor and middle class. Give everyone a khata in three months and end it. I and all the ministers concerned have made it clear. Do not allow new confusions and start giving B khata from today itself, he instructed. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Chief Secretary to the Government Shalini Rajneesh and many others participated in the video conference of the Chief Ministers.