Crops in 5 lakh hectares damaged in State: Minister Ashok

Hassan: Revenue Minister R Ashok on Wednesday said crops in five lakh hectares, including 47,000 hectares in Hassan, were destroyed owing to recent rain havoc in the State.

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the rain-affected areas at Ragimarur village in Arkalgud taluk, Ashoka said measures were being taken to distribute crop relief as rain was expected to continue till November 30.

Besides crop loss in 47,022 hectares in Hassan, 310 hectares of horticulture crops worth Rs 100 crore suffered damage, the minister said and added that measures were being taken to disburse relief. In addition to Rs 300 crore released earlier towards crop relief, Rs 68 crore was released on Tuesday, said Ashoka.

The minister said he would also be inspecting crop loss at Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru.

He also revealed that a letter was written to the Prime

Minister seeking three-fold increase in the current relief of Rs 6800 per hectare under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The relief is being paid as per the norms fixed during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's regime.

He directed officials to take precautionary measures as rains are expected till November 30. The farmers should also plan as per the weather forecast, he said.