CSR support from Kotak Mahindra Bank for Anganwadi centres
Bengaluru: United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), with CSR support from Kotak Mahindra Bank and in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, is refurbishing 30 Anganwadi centres across Dharwad and Gadag districts.
The initiative aims to support holistic early childhood development for children aged 0-6 years. The ‘Model Anganwadi Project’ focuses on creating child-friendly spaces equipped with safe learning materials, improved sanitation facilities, and access to nutritious food for children as well as pregnant and lactating mothers. Covering 30 villages, the project will benefit a total population of approximately 30,000.
