Cyient DLM and Arcedo Systems Sign MoU to Establish 500 kWp Solar Power Plant at Mysore Facility

Bengaluru: Cyient DLM, a leading integrated electronics manufacturing company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arcedo Systems, a premier provider of integrated renewable energy solutions, to establish a 500 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Cyient DLM’s Mysore facility. This strategic collaboration reinforces Cyient DLM’s commitment to sustainability and advancing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals by significantly increasing its reliance on renewable energy.

As part of this MoU, Arcedo Systems will design, engineer, install, and maintain the solar power plant. The project will operate under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), where Cyient DLM will procure solar power generated at the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, stated, "At Cyient DLM, sustainability is a core pillar of our operational strategy and a key driver of our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment. This MoU with Arcedo Systems to establish this solar power plant is a significant step forward towards our commitment in reducing our carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy solutions.”

“By increasing our reliance on clean energy, we not only align with global sustainability goals but also set an example for how businesses can integrate environmentally responsible practices into their operations. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering innovation and sustainability while contributing to a greener future," he added.

Sandeep Vangapalli, CEO of Arcedo Systems, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Cyient DLM on this transformative project. At Arcedo Systems, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge solar solutions that drive sustainability and innovation. This 500 kWp solar plant is just the beginning; we foresee a long and fruitful journey with Cyient DLM as we work toward our commitment to a cleaner future.”

This project will not only provide Cyient DLM with substantial energy cost savings but also contribute to India’s ambitious renewable energy goals by advancing the adoption of solar energy in industrial operations.