Live
- Karnataka Elections 2023: Villagers of Vijayapur broke the voting machines
- HD Deve Gowda arrived in a helicopter to vote
- Karnataka Elections 2023: KPCC President DK Shivakumar after voting drove an auto
- Manipal Hospital supported 16 inpatients with transportation and medical assistance to vote
- Voting is important to write the grand future of the state: CM Basavaraja Bommai
- No entry for non-voters, Decision on some tourist spots in the state
- YS Jagan to tour Visakhapatnam tomorrow, here is the schedule
- AP govt. assures to afford excess burden imposed on Haj Yatra
- Hyderabad: Girls overpower boys in SSC exam results
- Telangana: TSPSC paper leak case becoming more complex
Dakshina Kannada records 18.5% voting in the first four hours with high numbers in Mangalore City South and Ullal
Karnataka Elections 2023: Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary Constituency recorded 12.46 per cent voting in the first two hours (7-9 am), in the next 2...
Karnataka Elections 2023: Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary Constituency recorded 12.46 per cent voting in the first two hours (7-9 am), in the next 2 hours (9-11) the percentage had risen to 18.5 on average in all 8 constituencies. Mangalore City South constituency recorded 24.2 per cent in this period, one of the highest in the state. Mangaluru city constituency (Ullal) recorded 21.1 per cent in the first two hours.
Mangaluru North recorded 20.1 in the first four hours (7 am to 11 am) followed by 14.22 per cent in Sullia in the same period, 18.6 per cent in Puttur, 17.66 per cent in Mulky Moodbidri, 18 per cent in Belthangady and 17 per cent in Buntwal. In Ullal according to the party booth officials 19 per cent of the Congress voters had voted in the first 4 hours followed by 16 per cent of BJP voters. In Mangalore South 20 per cent of Congress had caste their votes followed by 19 per cent of voters from BJP,