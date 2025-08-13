Dasara elephant procession training begins on World Elephant Day

Mysuru: The Dasara elephant regiment, led by Abhimanyu, commenced training today as part of preparations for the grand Jamboo Savari procession in Mysuru. Nine elephants, including Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Bhima, Ekalavya, Mahendra, Kanjan, Prashant, and female elephants Kaaveri and Lakshmi, took part in the first phase of training.

Starting from the elephant camp near Kodi Someshwara Temple in front of the palace, the procession moved through Balrama Dwara, K.R. Circle, Sayajirao Circle, and Ayurvedic Hospital Circle to RMC Market. Locals and visitors watched the elephants with joy, many capturing photos, while some villagers at Devaraja Market offered flowers and paid respects to the majestic animals. The training is conducted in three phases as per tradition for the 14 elephants participating in the Jamboo Savari. The first phase, which began today, involves basic training with nine elephants. In the next 10-15 days, five more elephants will join for the second phase, totaling 14 elephants. The second phase focuses on strength training, followed by training on wooden howdahs and acclimatization to sounds during the Firangi phase. The final phase includes flower offering rituals near the palace.

According to DCF Prabhugouda, all elephants have undergone thorough health checks and are in good condition. They are fed special diets alongside regular food. Most of these elephants have participated in previous Dasara festivities and are well accustomed to the environment and noise. Today’s training coincides with World Elephant Day, and the public is given a chance to see the elephants up close.