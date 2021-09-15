Dasara fest elephants weighed, sent to Mysuru Palace 

Mysuru: The team of eight Mysuru Dasara elephants which will be the main attraction in the festivities were given rest on their arrival at Aranya Bhavan at Ashokapuram on Monday ahead of strenuous activities. Earlier, the jumbos were given a grand send-off at Veeeranahosahalli in Hunsur before they set out to to Mysuru. On Thursday,

between 6 am and 6.30 am, the forest department will offer the jumbos a special puja before they are herded to Mysuru Palace where they will be given a traditional welcome at Jayamarthanda Gate.

The eight mahouts and eight 'Kavadis' along with their 50 family members including children will stay in makeshift tents in the palace. The government will engage a teacher to give education instruction to the children of the mahouts. The mahouts, 'Kavadis' and their family members were vaccinated.

As per the practice, all the elephants were weighed. The team captain, 56-year-old Abhimanyu weighed 4,270 kg, while 34-year-old Ashwathama which is participating in Dasara festivities for the first time weighed 3,630 kg and 58-year-old Vikrama weigheds 3,830 kg, 43-year-old Dhananjaya weighed 4,050 kg. Another elephant Kaveri, 44, weighed 3,220 kg, 48-year-old Chaitra weighed 2,600 kg. The youngest of the herd 20-year-old Lakshmi weighed 2,540 kg, while 38-year-old Gopalaswamy weighed 4,420 kg.

All the elephants are in a good health and they won't be subjected to Covid test. Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Dr V Karikalan is hopeful that this year's Dasara celebrations will be successful. The festival will be celebrated from October 7 to 15, said Chamundeshwari temple chief priest Dr Shashishekar Dikshit.

After the Dasara celebrations, the elephants will be weighed once again before being sent back.