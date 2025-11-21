Daylight robbery in Bengaluru, no security in banks: LoP

In Bengaluru, a robbery of Rs 7 crore took place in just 7 minutes in a densely populated area during broad daylight, and people are now afraid to go to banks, said Opposition Leader R Ashok.

Speaking at a press conference in his office at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, he said that law and order has completely died. Robbers and thieves have no fear of the police. This has created anxiety among people about how safe Bengaluru’s banks are. If miscreants can commit robbery in broad daylight and escape, it shows the dire state of the situation.

The police department has failed in many cases, such as the stampede during RCB celebrations and the Dharmasthala incident. Because Congress leaders are fighting for power and have gone to Delhi, there is no control over the police department. Due to the commission system in every department, public works are not being carried out anywhere, he alleged. Congress leaders have become promise-breakers. D.K. Shivakumar has indirectly said that Siddaramaiah is an OC Chief Minister. He has said he will resign from the KPCC president post. CM Siddaramaiah has boldly said he will not give up his chair. He is repeatedly saying he is the CM without any need. In another month, the clear picture of this farce will be known, he said.

There is no substance in the report on the RCB stampede incident. The government is responsible for the death of 11 innocent people. Due to the incident, no cricket matches are being held here. An investigation report has been prepared to scapegoat RCB and KSCA, he said.

‘Dharmasthala investigation not conducted properly’

The Dharmasthala case is a big drama staged by urban Naxals. The government has not taken action against the Thimarodi gang. The lawyers on behalf of the government have not argued properly. The investigation has also not been conducted properly. No action has been taken against those who tarnished the name of the site, he expressed outrage.Development activities are not taking place in schools.