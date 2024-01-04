DCM's Public Grievance Redressal Event Draws Huge Crowds

Bengaluru: The grievance redressal event 'Government at Your Doorstep' at K R Puram was a big hit with the event receiving over 4000 appeals from the public.

The Deputy Chief Minister won a lot of praise from the public for his stern action against corrupt officials and generous handouts to the needy. There were 4000 appeals ranging from individual issues to financial assistance and bribery charges to constituency issues. The Deputy Chief Minister won applause from the public for his handling of the event.

He ordered the suspension of a BBMP official for taking a bribe of Rs one lakh for issuing A Khata. He ordered BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to sack the officer concerned and lodge a police complaint. Petitioner Reethamma from TC Palya had alleged that Vinay and Venkatesh has taken Rs one lakh as bribe assuring them to get A Khata.

Based on a complaint, from one Ramya, that the fair price shop in K R Puram was taking a bribe of Rs 7000 to issue ration cards, the Deputy Chief Minister ordered the Deputy Commissioner Dayanand to cancel the license. She had complained in her appeal that the fair price shop gave only 3 kg of foodgrains instead of 5 kgs.









Shivakumar won applause for giving financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to two needy families facing chronic health issues. A couple from Vijinapura - Wajid and Maskaan - were on their way out after submitting an appeal for financial assistance for their ailing son. The Deputy Chief Minister call them back and told them that they would get a call from the DC's office who will provide Rs one lakh assistance. Mrs Selvanani from Narayanapura sought help for her husband who has malfunctioning of both the kidneys. The DCM responded to it by assuring her of an assistance of Rs 1 lakh.



Geddalahalli Government school teacher Lakshmi Devi appealed for a compound wall for the school. The DCM assured to look into the appeal.

When the spouse of a lineman sought help for her husband who was badly injured due to a fall from an electric pole, the DCM instructed the officials to look into it immediately.

He attentively listened to the plea of the wife of an ex-sericemen. He promised to ensure that issues of all ex-servicemen in the area would be looked into.

To an appeal from a resident that a relative of the sitting MLA that a public road has been blocked by one Mr Venu, a relative of MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, the DCM told the MLA to resolve the issue.

After the inaugural speech, the DCM got off the stage and went straight to the row where senior citizens and physically disabled people were seated and personally collected their appeals. The Deputy Chief Minister patiently listened to people's plight and received over 4000 appeals from the public. He sat through the programme without even taking a lunch break.