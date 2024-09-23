DC’s Playful Slush Dive Wins Hearts of Bantwal Youth

Bantwal: In a delightful break from routine, Dakshina Kannada’s Deputy Commissioner Dr. Mullai Muhilan took part in a unique celebration of rural heritage that brought joy to both participants and spectators. The event, “Kesaruda Kandodu Kusalda Gobbulu,” held in Anantadi village, Bantawala taluk, saw the DC not just attending but fully immersing himself—quite literally—in the festivities alongside the local youth.

Organised by the Navbharat Youth Association, this marked the 6th edition of the annual rural sports extravaganza, which took place on Sunday, September 22. Designed to foster a connection with rural sports, the event saw participants revelling in slush fields, reviving traditional games in an era where such experiences are becoming increasingly rare.

To the crowd's amazement, Dr Muhilan and his family jumped into the muddy fun, playing shoulder-to-shoulder with the youth, blurring the lines between officialdom and community. The gesture, which could easily have been considered a rare sight, struck a chord with the locals, many of whom saw it as an important endorsement of their cultural traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC eloquently highlighted the need for today’s youth to reconnect with nature, culture, and most importantly, agriculture. “Our farmers are the foundation of this nation,” Dr. Muhilan remarked. “Events like these, which emphasise traditional games, serve to attract younger generations towards farming and the natural world, encouraging them to understand the true essence of our roots. Youth are the wealth of our country, and it is our responsibility to support them in every way possible.”

The day was not only a festival of games but also of unity, as the DC’s spirited participation dissolved social barriers, leaving lasting memories. His involvement turned the simple rural event into the talk of the town, resonating deeply with the community and reinforcing the importance of such initiatives in preserving cultural heritage.

As the mud settled and the laughter lingered, one thing was clear: this year’s “Kesaruda Kandodu Kusalda Gobbulu” had left an indelible mark on everyone who witnessed it, with Dr. Muhilan at its heart.