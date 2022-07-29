Dead People Get Married In Dakshina Kannada District In Karnataka

Two newborns were wed on Thursday in a custom that dates back to the Dakshina Kannada area of Karnataka as their parents wished for a happy ending for their spirits. Pretha Kalyanam, or the marriage of the dead, is a tradition that is still very much practised in several communities throughout Kerala and Karnataka.

YouTuber Anny Arun shared the marriage of Chandappa and Shobha on Twitter 30 years after their passing. Those who pass away as children, who are typically under 18 and single, get married to kids a few years later who also had tragic deaths. Acording to a social media user from Dakshina Kannada, many believe their loved ones' spirits wander and never achieve 'Moksha.' As a result, it is believed that since one's life is completed without marriage and the family may begin to suffer troubles from the wandering soul.

The tweet gone viral within a short span of time as people found it shocking and astonishing.

I'm attending a marriage today. You might ask why it deserve a tweet. Well groom is dead actually. And bride is dead too. Like about 30 years ago.And their marriage is today. For those who are not accustomed to traditions of Dakshina Kannada this might sound funny. But (contd) — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

The wedding, which begins with an engagement ceremony, is like any other, with jokes and laughing. The "Dhaare Saree," which the bride is required to wear during the lagna or muhurtham, is brought by the groom first. Even the bride is given adequate time to prepare for the ceremony, and the rites are performed as if the family members are the split spirits.

Everyone in the family come and bless the newlyweds. pic.twitter.com/ZoIYe2DAHI — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022

Furthermore, the bride and groom are carried by family members while performing the ceremonies, which include the Saptapadhi, also known as the seven steps or rounds, the Muhurtham, Kanyadaana, and the tying of the Mangalsutra.

This is how they used to do back in the days. After the marriage one guy would be shouting how much money you put in front of the couple while wishing them. It might be bit awkward back in the days I guess. now its usually 'gift in blessings only'. pic.twitter.com/3fMsFptJXQ — AnnyArun (@anny_arun) July 28, 2022



