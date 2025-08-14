Deaf-mute woman gang-raped in UP

Balrampur: A deaf and mute woman was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped in Uttar Pradesh while returning home . The incident reportedly took place a few meters from the homes of the district’s top officials, where CCTV cameras were found to be off, reports NDTV.

The police arrested two attackers within 24 hours of the incident, following an encounter.

When the woman was on her way home in Balrampur district from her maternal uncle’s home, she was kidnapped and taken to a deserted field. Two men took turns and raped the woman.

Owing to her disability, the woman couldn’t call for help.

When the woman did not return home after an hour, the family began searching for her and found her in a suspicious condition in a field near a police post. The woman was rushed to the district women’s hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

She is stable but in shock, doctors say.

After the woman’s brother informed the police about his sister and registered a complaint, the cops began an investigation and arrested the two attackers - Ankur Verma and Harshit Pandey - within 24 hours.

“Based on the evidence and CCTV footage, we identified the two men,’ said Vikash Kumar, Superintendent of Police.

“The two accused suffered injuries during an encounter and are currently under treatment. They have confessed to the crime,” he said.

Under Operation Trinetra in Uttar Pradesh, hundreds of CCTV cameras have been installed across districts to enhance surveillance and improve law and order. These CCTV cameras are meant to work as “eyes” on the ground, monitoring public spaces.

The woman’s family alleges that the incident took place due to negligence. Three to four CCTV cameras in the region were found to be switched off, the family claimed.

However, a camera installed near the Superintendent of Police’s house caught the woman running and bikers chasing her.