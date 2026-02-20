India AI Summit 2026: Modi’s Manav Vision and Bold Push for Global AI Leadership

At the India AI Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech set the tone of India’s big goal of becoming a global center for artificial intelligence. During his speech , he introduced Manav Vision, and stated that AI should be open to everyone and used for human welfare,inclusion and empowerment.His words placed India as a growing leader in the world of AI, with a clear focus on building an AI innovation ecosystem that supports both the country and the world.

Modi’s speech highlighted how Digital India’s AI push is bringing new opportunities. He emphasized that AI should be seen as a job creator, not a job destroyer, pointing to the potential for new industries, skills, and workforce transformation. This mirrors his broader technology vision, where humans and intelligent systems go hand-in-hand and evolve together.

As per our correspondents, the ongoing AI summit has been attended by many world leaders and tech executives which shows India's rising influence in global geopolitics of technology. Live demo of the real‑time sign language translation of Modi’s speech, showcased how the India AI ecosystem growth is already making AI more user-friendly and inclusive.

Modi urged both domestic and international partners for greater AI investment in India,and should see India as a trusted destination for innovation. He emphasized in his speech that AI is not just a tool for economic growth but as a means to empower the Global South, ensuring that technology serves common good rather than deepening divides.

Modi’s bold vision has positioned India as a global AI leader, ready to shape the future of artificial intelligence through innovation, collaboration, and ethical responsibility. The India AI Summit 2026 marks a turning point in how India is seen on the world stage—no longer just a participant, but a driver of the AI revolution.