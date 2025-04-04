Defence Finance Conference, Focuses on Innovation and Financial Reforms

Hampi, Karnataka: The annual Integrated Financial Advisors (IFA) Conference 2025, organised by the Ministry of Defence (Finance), concluded in Hampi on Friday with a renewed focus on innovation, technology integration, and institutional reforms in defence financial management.

Held over two days, the conference aligned with the Ministry’s declaration of 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’, aimed at modernising financial systems and strengthening the Armed Forces’ readiness through data-driven and technology-enabled interventions.

In his valedictory address, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the role of IFAs in promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the defence finance system. He stressed the importance of embracing emerging technologies and enhancing inter-departmental coordination to improve financial outcomes.

Singh also drew attention to Project SAMPŪRṆA, an initiative designed to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Data Science into defence financial operations. He said the project aims to create an agile, automated, and transparent ecosystem for financial management in the Armed Forces.

The Defence Secretary reiterated the directive from the Raksha Mantri, urging the Defence Accounts Department to develop into a Centre of Excellence in Defence Finance and Economics. This, he said, would require a shift towards policy inputs based on research, enhanced cost-benefit analysis of defence procurements, and increased reliance on AI-powered financial analytics.

Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Dr Mayank Sharma, welcomed the Defence Secretary and noted the department’s long evolution from its origins as a paymaster to its current role as a financial management cadre within the Ministry. He said the department remains committed to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and to building self-reliant armed forces.

The conference also called for greater collaboration with academic and international institutions to adopt global best practices in defence finance. It concluded with a consensus on the need to translate policy ideas into practical reforms, reinforcing the strategic role of IFAs in supporting the operational and financial goals of the Armed Forces.