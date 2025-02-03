Delays continue to haunt Vijayapura Airport construction

Vijayapura: The construction of the Vijayapura Airport has been mired in a series of issues that seem to be never-ending. Since the groundbreaking ceremony was conducted and work was initiated, various obstacles have repeatedly delayed the opening, leaving residents of Vijayapura in a prolonged wait for air travel services. Just when it appeared that the airport’s completion was on the horizon, new challenges have emerged, pushing the timeline further back.

This project dates back to 2008 when then Chief Minister Yeddyurappa conducted the ground-breaking ceremony near Madhabhavi in Vijayapura. An area of 727.01 acres was earmarked for the airport, consisting of 379.08 acres of private land acquired from farmers and 47.33 acres of government land. However, after the ceremony, construction effectively stalled for many years. It wasn’t until Yeddyurappa returned to power that both the Shivamogga and Vijayapura airport projects were relaunched. On February 15, 2021, construction for the Vijayapura Airport was virtually kicked off from Shivamogga.

The initial phases of the airport construction were allocated a budget of ₹220 crores, with the contract awarded to a firm based in Alur. Later, an additional ₹125 crores was allocated to expand services to accommodate 320 aircraft, including cargo planes. Since construction began in 2021, projects such as the runway, apron, taxiway, isolation bay, and passenger terminal have largely been completed.

Officials from the Indian Aviation Authority visited the airport for inspections, revealing issues related to fire safety equipment. While the Congress party government sought to procure two fire tenders, a pending case in the Supreme Court has now posed another barrier to the airport’s inauguration.

A petition regarding environmental concerns has been filed in the Supreme Court, effectively blocking the opening of the Vijayapura Airport. Criticism has surfaced over the state government’s delays in procuring fire safety equipment, leading to accusations of lethargy. This situation reflects a broader systemic issue, as initial missteps taken by the then-BJP government during the project’s early stages continue to hinder progress.

The lack of a green clearance permission from the Green Court before initiating construction has compounded the difficulties. Since this permission was not obtained, the matter has been escalated to the NGA Supreme Court, creating additional delays in opening the airport.

In response to these challenges, Industries Minister M.B. Patil stated that the necessary environmental clearances have not been secured, and over 200 cases are currently pending in the Supreme Court. He assured that discussions with lawyers regarding the matter are ongoing and expressed optimism that environmental clearances would be attained within two months. Furthermore, he pledged to expedite the procurement of fire safety equipment to facilitate the airport’s inauguration as soon as possible.

As of now, construction at the Vijayapura Airport is nearly complete. A Supreme Court hearing on environmental clearances is scheduled for February 19. Meanwhile, there have been calls to name the airport after prominent figures such as Sri Basaveshwara and the century-old saint Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji. It is imperative for the government to finalize the airport’s name before the official inauguration, as any delay could lead to further disputes over the naming process.