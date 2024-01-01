Live
Just In
Denied photoshoot by parents, BBA student commits suicide in Bengaluru
Highlights
Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, a young woman committed suicide after her parents allegedly did not allow her to go for a photoshoot on New Year celebration here, said officials on Monday.
The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Varshini, a BBA student of a reputed college in Jayanagar.
Varshini, a resident of Sudhama Nagar, also was studying a photography course.
According to police, Varshini wanted to visit a mall and do a photoshoot there. When she was all set to go, her parents objected and stopped her from going out.
Not able to take the advice of her parents, Varshini hanged herself from a ceiling fan.
The Wilson Garden police have taken up the case for investigation.
More details were awaited.
