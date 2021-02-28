X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan hints at restructuring agriculture varsity on UVCE lines

C N Ashwath Narayan
x

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

Highlights

The University of Agriculture would witness a sea change soon and its governance system through autonomy would be implemented, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday

Bengaluru: The University of Agriculture would witness a sea change soon and its governance system through autonomy would be implemented, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Saturday.

Speaking during an award presentation ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the higher education portfolio, said the administrative, academic and financial structures of the university would be changed on the lines of the Visvesvaraya Engineering College (UVCE).

"The new system will be introduced to ensure higher transparency in the appointment for higher posts which will be free from political influences and nepotism," he said.

According to him, the government currently spends Rs 30 crore annually to run an engineering college and Rs 1,200 crore for an IIT.

The government intends to also develop the UVC at a cost of Rs 150 crore annually, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X