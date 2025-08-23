Deputy CM sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Thursday when he sang the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state Assembly on the stampede near Chinnaswamy stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 people.A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ as shown in a video of the proceedings. Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an ‘abettor’ of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp. The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, saying, “Hope these lines are not removed from the records”.The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.To this, Leader of the Opposition BJP R Ashoka reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’.