Derogatory social media post accused arrested in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:City police have arrested the person accused of posting a derogatory message which triggered riots in Bengaluru east last night, an official said on Wednesday.

"With regard to the incidents in D.J. Halli, accused Naveen was arrested for posting derogatory posts," said city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Naveen is said to be the relative of Congress MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy.

Following his social media post, irate mobs resorted to rioting and arson in D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byresandra.

Pant said 110 accused persons involved in the rioting have been arrested.

"Total 110 persons accused arrested for arson, stone pelting and assault on the police. Appeal to all to cooperate with the police to maintain peace," said the police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said last night's mischief lead to rioting and assault on Murthy's home and the D.J. Halli police station.

He directed the officials to take action against the perpetrators.

"The attack on journalists, police and the public in the riot last night was unpredictable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours," said Yediyurappa in Kannada.

He said strict action against the perpetrators was certain and appealed to the people to act with restraint.