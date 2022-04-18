Devaraja Market tenants seek Yaduveer’s help to save two heritage buildings

Mysuru: As uncertainty looms large over the Devaraja Market on Sayyajirao Road and Lansdowne building in the city, the tenants and traders met scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Sunday and urged him to save the heritage structures from demolition.

Devaraja Market Tenants Association President Pailwan Mahadev and Heritage Experts Committee member and retired ancient history professor N S Rangaraju discussed with Yaduveer and sought the latter's support in this regard, during the meeting held at Mysuru Palace Board office.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent decision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gowtham and others to raze Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building opposite KSRTC bus stand in the heart of the city and rebuild them.

The report on demolition of the two old structures has been sent to the State government.

In the meeting with Wadiyar, the concerned citizens mooted several measures to save the two heritage structures.

A section of the members of Heritage Experts Committee and officials who attended the meeting were in favour of demolishing and rebuilding the two landmarks.

Curiously, most of the Heritage Experts Committee members were absent at the meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner that favoured demolition and rebuilding of the heritage structures.