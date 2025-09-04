Deve Gowda praises Modi’s China visit

Bengaluru: The recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, witnessed several significant developments, including India’s engagement with China and Russia. In this backdrop, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating his visit to China and his efforts on the global stage.

In his letter, Deve Gowda noted that he had closely followed Modi’s China tour. “You are finding alternative pathways to counter the tariff war imposed by the United States on India. Millions of Indians have faith in your leadership,” the veteran leader wrote.

He further expressed satisfaction over Modi’s discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine conflict. “Your friendship with Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping has sent a new message to the world. The dialogue on ending the war in Ukraine is commendable. The policies you are pursuing will contribute to building a prosperous India,” Gowda stated.

Highlighting India’s unique strengths, Deve Gowda said: “Our nation enjoys unmatched advantages of economy, demography, and democracy, which even the United States will have to eventually recognise. Dharma is on our side, and the world cannot ignore India’s rise.”

The former Prime Minister also pointed out that the images and videos of Modi with Putin and Xi have dominated global media. “They transcend routine diplomacy and symbolize the start of a new global order where India can stand at the centre of prosperity and peace,” he added.

Concluding his letter, Deve Gowda praised Modi’s determination to convert challenges into opportunities without compromising on India’s core values. “May God bless you with greater strength and good health to continue this journey,” he wrote.