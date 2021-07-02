DK Shivakumar appeals to CM to visit the kin of oxygen mishap victims

Bengaluru: KPCC President DK Shivakumar on Thursday said, "The CM and his cabinet ministers should travel around the state and listen to the people in distress. If they can't travel the entire state, they must at least visit the unfortunate 36 families whose beloved members passed away in the Chamarajanagar oxygen disaster."



Adding further, "Government does not listen to us. They don't see the pain of our people. We and the courts have been constantly observing this fact. The courts have been consistently giving pro-people judgements, but the Government seems to be nowhere concerned, and nor is it taking cognisance of the fact."

The Supreme Court has issued a deadline of 6 months regarding the compensation. Shivakumar highlighted that the government has compensated only 24 families out of 36 deceased. "No one has been made responsible till date. If you're not guilty, why don't you visit those families? If you're not listening to their agony, what is the need of this government? If not the CM, any minister can visit them, right? Why is it due? he said.

Shivakumar remarked that though right from the office to ministerial level everyone knew about the storage of oxygen, still measures were not taken. "80 per cent amongst these 36 deceased are lesser than 40 years. One amongst them was a 3-month newly married guy. Another guy's marriage was fixed. All these youngsters were the bread-winners of their respective families," he said, assuring that the matter would be taken up in the next assembly session.

"Along with the courts, we too have demanded the State and Central governments to give compensation to the families of the deceased. I went to Chamarajanagar with my fellow leaders and distributed one lakh per family. The affected families have not been given the death certificates. Then how will they apply for the compensation? How can they get relief?" Shivakumar questioned.

He said that the government has siphoned off the money either at the admission in the hospitals or while handing over the dead bodies. The Congress party has demanded that a Covid death audit needs to be conducted.

"Every deceased has to get the compensation as per the High Court directives. Congress has instructed Covid warriors to go to each house and comfort the victims. They should be given a helping hand from everyone. Data will be collected and sent back to us. This is being done at the Gram Panchayat level. At every district level we are appointing leaders to monitor the activities.

This is not a program of any party or Individual – it is for the people of this State. Everyone irrespective of their political leanings should take part in this," Shivakumar elaborated.