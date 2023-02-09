DK Shivakumar gets ED summons, daughter receives CBI notice

Shivamogga: Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that he has been asked by the ED to appear before it on February 24 while his daughter, Ishwarya, has been served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He chided that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI were only meant for the opposition parties. The CBI has issued a notice regarding disproportionate assets to Ishwarya and directed her to submit various documents. Sources said that the agencies have completed the investigation and the CBI was making preparations to file the charge sheet.

Reacting to the development, Shivakumar said to the media, "I can't do anything about it. All developments are happening in this juncture. The CBI has sent a notice to my daughter. They are asking for documents regarding matters such as college fees.

"The ED has called me for inquiry on February 24. Should I participate in Prajadhwani Yatra in Karnataka or go to ED? "ED is existent only for us (opposition). For the ruling party there is no ED and CBI. Let it be, I will certainly know what will happen," he said.

Sources said that Shivakumar's problems may mount as the CBI is likely to file a charge sheet in the disproportionate assets case and the timing may coincide with the polls. The CBI has been conducting investigation in this regard for the past two years. Multiple raids have been conducted on residences of Shivakumar and his relatives.