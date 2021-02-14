DK Shivakumar’s daughter, Café Coffee Day founder’s son tie the knot    

Bengaluru: State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Amartya, the son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late V.G. Siddhartha and grandson of former chief minister S.M. Krishna, at a private hotel here on Sunday. The two got engaged at a ceremony attended by close relatives and friends in November last year.



Amartya has been managing the affairs of Cafe Coffee Day after Siddharth died by suicide last year. Aishwarya manages Global Academy of Technology, an engineering college founded by her father.

The marriage was attended by top political leaders from the Congress and BJP including Digvijay Singh, G Parmeshwara, Ramalinga Reddy, Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

After the Enforcement Directorate's raid at Shivakumar's house his close ties with Siddharth also emerged. Krishna joined the BJP after breaking off his long association with the Congress. The marriage is touted to strengthen the political relationship. The marriage ceremony was live streamed on Shivakumar's official Facebook page.

In view of the Covid restrictions on large public gatherings, Shivakumar appealed to his supporters from his home district and party cadres to bless the couple through social media platforms like Facebook from their home and not to crowd the wedding venue.