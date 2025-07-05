DKS reaffirms commitment to unity under Kharge’s leadership

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has reaffirmed his com-mitment to work unitedly under the leadership and guidance of Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysu-ru on Friday, Shivakumar said, “Mallikarjuna Kharge is the national president of the Congress. He has given us wise counsel and a clear message. We are all committed to working in unity, in line with his words.”

When asked whether he has stepped away from the Chief Ministerial race, Shiva-kumar tactfully avoided the political question, stating, “I am here for the darshan of the goddess, not to discuss politics. I have come to pray for the well-being of the state.”

He added, “Before beginning any important task, I seek the blessings of the goddess. That’s why I came here with my family—to pray for good fortune for myself, for you all, and for the state.”

When questioned whether the day is nearing when his prayers will be answered, he responded with a smile, “I have prayed for what I desire,” offering no further details but hinting at personal ambitions.

Praising the goddess Chamundeshwari, he said, “She is the one who drives away sorrow. Thanks to her blessings, the state has received good rainfall this year. I pray that this year brings peace, prosperity, and harmony. Efforts may fail, but prayers nev-er go unanswered—that is my belief.”