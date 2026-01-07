DKS rebuts Kumaraswamy’s allegations

Ballari: Addressing allegations by JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and other opposition parties over the source of compensation paid to the family of a Congress worker killed in the Ballari violence, Shivakumar hit back sharply. “Do the IT Department and other agencies exist only in Kumaraswamy’s pocket?” he asked, adding that he would speak to Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan regarding the matter.

On his proposed visit to Ballari, Shivakumar said maintaining peace in the district was a priority. “We want a peaceful atmosphere in Ballari and across the state. The BJP, out of frustration, is attempting such actions. I will visit Ballari to assess the situation,” he said.