Dolphin calf gets beached, resort team saves it

Karwar: Employees at a resort near Devbag Beach in Karwar rescued a young Indian Ocean Humpback Dolphin that was swept onto the shore by turbulent waves. Their action ensured the calf was safely returned to the Arabian Sea, earning admiration from both locals and visitors.

The Arabian Sea has been roiled by cyclonic disturbances, resulting in high tides and rough waters.

The dolphin calf was unable to navigate the powerful surf and was found stranded near the resort’s coastline, struggling to return to deeper waters.

Guests at the resort initially noticed the distressed animal and immediately informed the staff.

According to sources, resort workers Nilesh, Sunil, and Santosh quickly mobilized, gently guiding the calf back into the sea, ensuring its safe release.

The rescue was also caught on camera showing the three staff members gently dragging the dolphin by its tail and leading it back to deeper waters.