Don’t ban eating food inside Cubbon Park, urge Walkers Association

Bengaluru: Instead of banning food from being carried inside the Cubbon Park, the Cubbon Park Walkers Association has suggested that a separate area can be set aside for the public to have food.

'Breed dogs are allowed in Cubbon Park. A separate space has been reserved for them. If they come, they defecate and urinate and spoil the cleanliness of the garden. But it is not acceptable that those who have come from distant parts of the state for various jobs and those who come to see the park with their children cannot have lunch or snacks inside the park,' alleged S Umesh, who is also the president of the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association and a senior lawyer.

'There are dozens of vegetarian and non-vegetarian hotels within the park. There are many clubs including the Century Club. Won't these create a waste problem in the garden? Or there are snack and lunch stalls at all entrances. Won't these cause waste problem? Or does it not compromise cleanliness? If the government and horticulture department are really concerned about cleanliness, first they should clear the hotels inside the park, the outside snack and food stalls. Then let them put up a signboard saying that consumption of food is prohibited,' he challenged.

'Crores of rupees have been spent in the park and to lay grass. They bring food parcelled from the hotels inside the park and eat them and spoil the lawn here. It should be paid attention. Thus, some space should be identified for eating and drinking in a selected place of the park, and drinking water system should also be provided there. Appropriate direction boards should be put up for the tourists in this regard. We are also concerned that the park should be maintained clean as well. Let it be arranged accordingly. Install more dust bins and advise the public using the BBMP staff to put the leftovers, plastic covers and papers in the dust bins. Necessary security guards should be posted at all the entrance gates of the park,' suggested the Cubbon Park Walkers Association.

'After spending half a day in the park, we came to have lunch. But food is not allowed to be taken inside.

The security guard threatened that if you take it, you will have to pay a fine. We don't spill anything. He didn't even hear us even after telling that we don't litter. Will the food we bring be eaten sitting on the road instead of sitting in the park? It is not a problem if they dont allow us to take photographs. However, food and snacks should be allowed to be taken inside. There are hotels inside the park. Is there a ban on eating there? Don't stray dogs, mice and rats come from it?' Devendra and family asked.