Dr Hasmukh Adhia's seven mantras for success

Mysuru: Just gaining entry into top academic programmes or coveted civil services alone do not guarantee success, observed Dr Hasmukh Adhia, Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat and former Union finance secretary.

Addressing management students and faculty while delivering the foundation day lecture of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD), Dr Adhia said, "Success has over the years evolved into something that everyone wishes to lay their hands on, but success would come only out of sheer excellence in everything a person does no matter how trivial the activity might seem to be."

Elaborating on the idea, Adhia laid out seven mantras to success that could be practised. He started with the first mantra- importance of setting goals which he emphasised as having a mental picture that helped subconsciously in bringing one's goal to reality. The second mantra focuses on the importance of excellence while performing a task, irrespective of the type, size, or scale of the task. He touched upon the idea that one should complete a task with excellence and grace.

The third mantra was acceptance of results. He emphasised the approach to respond to adverse situations and negative results, keeping in mind the hard work and dedication that had been put into the task or job. He also spoke about the importance of excellence and efforts which would lead to success.

The fourth mantra which Adhia highlighted was about avoidance of ego despite personal success. "In one's journey to success, there would be involvement of many individuals, and success is not something that was achieved by a single person's effort. A lot of people and favourable factors contribute to one's success. It is not a single factor but a culmination of multiple factors."

Dr Adhia further added that the fifth mantra revolved around being a lifelong learner. The day a person stops learning he/she stops growing. He further reiterated the fact that to achieve success and excellence in life one must keep learning throughout his/her life. The sixth mantra makes only those promises that could be delivered. Throwing light on this aspect he added that if promises, even if they are small ones, are kept, lead to enhancing the credibility of the person. Informing the other party on time if promises cannot be met is also relevant. The seventh and the final mantra is managing oneself, before managing others and how important it is to keep body and mind in control. One must understand, examine and introspect where one stood as a person because one could control emotions and body through the mind. Yoga is such a system, he concluded.