Dr. Subramanian Swamy Appears in Karnataka High Court for Codava Autonomy Case

Bengaluru: Well known Jurist and constitutional expert Dr. Subramanian Swamy appeared before the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, seeking regional autonomy for the indigenous Codava community through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice N. V. Anjaria and Justice M. I. Arun.

Dr. Swamy requested the court to list the matter for hearing, noting that pleadings had been completed from most parties. The court accepted his request and granted time for further proceedings.

The PIL, titled 'WP on Codavaland Geo-Political Autonomy,' was filed by Dr. Swamy as a party-in-person, supported by a legal team including counsels Kieran Narayan, Satya Sabharwal, Palak Bishnoi, Srikanta Sharma, Abhishek G, Madiha Nayeem, Ananya Dixit, Mahesh Yadav, and Kushendra Shahi.

The Codava National Council (CNC), which has been advocating for Codavaland's geopolitical autonomy, was represented in court by its chairman, who is listed as Petitioner No. 2. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Union Ministry of Law, and the State of Karnataka have been named as Respondents No. 1, 2, and 3, respectively.

Several members of Virat Hindustan Sangham (VHS) and the Codava community were present at the hearing, including VHS National General Secretary Jagdish Shetty, VHS State President Nikhunj Shah, CNC Chairman N. U. Nachappa Codava, Rekha Nachappa, Shreya Nachappa, Pattamada Kusha, Mandapanda Manoj, Areyada Girish, Bottangada Girish, Bepadiyanda Biddapa, Bepadiyanda Dinu, Palandira Joyappa, Kiriyamada Sherin, Kavadichanda Medappa, and VHS members Natraj, A. B. Patil, Ravishankar, and Shivu.

The case, which seeks constitutional recognition for Codava autonomy akin to other regions in India, is expected to have further hearings in the coming months