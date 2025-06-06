  • Menu
Drive for ending plastic pollution

In a spirited observance of World Environment Day 2025, the New Mangalore Port Authority launched a green initiative by planting saplings across its...

In a spirited observance of World Environment Day 2025, the New Mangalore Port Authority launched a green initiative by planting saplings across its premises, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. The day culminated in a ceremonial event at the NMPA Auditorium, where Chairman Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chief Guest Dr. Anandh K., CEO of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, and Guest of Honour S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, rallied stakeholders around the global theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” calling for collective action to protect our ecosystems.

