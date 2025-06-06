Live
- Sash Ceremony Launches Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Journey
- New Music Academy Opens in Punjagutta to Inspire Young Talent
- Sandalwood policy to be simplified soon: Eshwar Khandre
- From Trust to Turmoil: The WazirX Saga and the Imperative for Accountability in Crypto Exchanges
- Why Ethics in Education Must Evolve Beyond Exam Conduct
- AP inter supplementary exam results likely to be released tomorrow
- Crystal Crop Protection Limited launches “RICEACT” – a “revolutionary” herbicide for paddy cultivation and “JIVORA” – a “next-generation” insecticide for cotton
- PM Modi inaugurates Chenab Bridge in J&K, interacts with engineers, workers
- Study shows how Covid virus shields itself during replication
- People will oppose him for disrespecting Indian military: Giriraj Singh slams LoP Gandhi ahead of Bihar visit
Drive for ending plastic pollution
Highlights
In a spirited observance of World Environment Day 2025, the New Mangalore Port Authority launched a green initiative by planting saplings across its premises, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability. The day culminated in a ceremonial event at the NMPA Auditorium, where Chairman Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chief Guest Dr. Anandh K., CEO of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, and Guest of Honour S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, rallied stakeholders around the global theme “Ending Plastic Pollution,” calling for collective action to protect our ecosystems.
