Driving under the influence of alcohol: Case filed against 23 school bus drivers

Bengaluru: The operation conducted by the city traffic police on Tuesday is commendable. The real issue is whether the drivers of the vehicles carrying the children to schools are driving the vehicles early in the morning after drinking alcohol, the police conducted a drive. The cops hit the roads in various parts of the city, stopping school vehicles and testing the drivers with breathalyzers. According to police sources, a total of 3016 school vehicle drivers were checked for drink and drive and 23 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Cases under section 185 IVM have been registered against those drivers.

Bangalore Traffic Police on Tuesday registered a case against 23 drivers of school vehicles who were driving under the influence of alcohol. A total of 3016 school vehicles were inspected in a special operation conducted from 7 am to 9 am and 23 drivers were found to have tested positive for alcohol, the police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth said that legal action has been taken against the drivers found guilty under the Motor Vehicle Act. He added that the driving license has been sent to the respective Regional Transport Offices for further necessary action.

During the special drive, 11 vehicles were found plying without fitness certificate. These will be handed over to the concerned RTOs for further necessary action. Anucheth said that such special drives will continue regularly to ensure the safety of students and other road users.

There is outrage from parents against the drivers for driving school vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

They demanded strict action against drunk drivers. School management boards should take action against such drivers. Parents have demanded that such drivers should not be allowed to drive school vehicles.

The traffic police of Bengaluru and Karnataka have been conducting a special drive against traffic violations for the past few days. The traffic police is taking strict action against installation of dangerous LED lights, violation of rules by two-wheeler riders, driving under the influence of alcohol etc.