Drug Menace Grows in Mangaluru: ₹6.59 Crore Worth of Synthetic Drugs Seized in 2024- Police

Mangaluru is witnessing an alarming rise in synthetic drug abuse, especially among students. Police seized 7.3 kg of synthetic drugs worth ₹6.59 crore in 2024, a threefold increase from last year. MDMA tablets and capsules, often marketed to the youth, are at the heart of this surge.

“This easy access and discreet packaging make these drugs appealing to students,” said Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal. He added that the department has ramped up efforts to curb this trend through arrests, awareness campaigns, and raids, including in prisons.

In 2024, Mangaluru saw a 62% increase in drug-related arrests, with 1,372 individuals detained compared to 948 last year. Cannabis seizures also reached 191 kg, valued at ₹7.51 crore.

Police have introduced stricter measures, invoking the Goonda Act against repeat offenders and launching district-exile orders for 28 individuals. Efforts to raise awareness among students and destroy confiscated drugs have also intensified.