E-Khata woes continue: Server glitches, delays affecting property owners

Bengaluru: Despite the government’s push to digitise property records and streamline ownership processes, Bengaluru continues to grapple with widespread issues surrounding the implementation of the E-Khata system. Nine months since its rollout on October 1, 2023, the project is plagued with technical problems, lack of documentation, and administrative bottlenecks, leaving thousands of property owners frustrated.

In a city with nearly 25 lakh properties under the BBMP limits, only around 5.34 lakh E-Khatas have been officially issued. The system was introduced with the intent to curb real estate fraud, prevent duplicate sales, and provide rightful owners with secure digital property records. However, server outages, incomplete data, and delays in processing have crippled the initiative.

While BBMP offices, Bangalore One centres, and E-Khata melas are accepting applications, citizens complain of long wait times, document upload failures, and verification glitches. Even when applications are submitted successfully, errors and lack of rectification options are causing further delays. Nearly 75% of eligible property owners are yet to apply due to these complications.

The absence of server reliability has made even basic steps like scanning and uploading documents a challenge. In many cases, mismatch with BBMP records leads to the transfer of applications to Assistant Revenue Officers. However, these officials lack the authority to correct errors, resulting in stagnation at the caseworker level.

From July 1, E-Khata has been made mandatory for building plan approvals and commencement certificates (CC) within BBMP limits. Without it, new constructions cannot proceed, and ongoing buildings cannot apply for occupancy certificates (OC). This has impacted construction, property sales, and even access to housing loans, leaving many in limbo.

Compounding the issue is the existence of over 5 lakh properties without any khata—many of which continue to be traded at sub-registrar offices. These properties often fall outside the BBMP tax net, undermining municipal revenue.

So far, only 24,082 owners have applied for new khatas, with several documents still pending verification.

BBMP officials acknowledge the problems.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil admitted minor errors in the application system and server lags, stating, “We are working to fix these issues. It may take another month to resolve the delays in issuing new E-Khatas.”

As the pressure mounts, property owners are urging BBMP to deploy more staff, improve public awareness, and ensure faster resolution to prevent disruption in property-related transactions across the city.