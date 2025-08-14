EC not answering questions raised by Rahul

Live
Highlights
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Legal Advisor and Congress MLA A S Ponnanna said on Wednesday that the Election Commission (EC) is not answering the questions asked by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and instead is asking him to give oath along with his complaint regarding the “election fraud.”
“They (EC) are not coming out clean and are not answering questions raised by the LoP Rahul Gandhi. Instead of answering the grave questions which touch upon the very basics of Indian democracy, the ECI has taken an approach which not even the students of law can accept,” Ponnanna told media persons in Bengaluru.
