ED chargesheet against Shivakumar: Huge setback to Congress in State

Bengaluru: Even as the Congress is recovering from a series of desertions from its top leaders, another shocker came in the form of Enforcement Directorate chargesheet against party chief D.K. Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against him. As a result, the party is likely to face a big setback in the State and its effect might be felt in other parts of the country too.

The latest development stems from a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru against Shivakumar and others for alleged tax evasion. In response to the news, Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP D.K. Suresh said on Thursday that the allegations against his brother were politically motivated and that they would not submit to the BJP government's pressure tactics. "We'll ask our lawyer to acquire a copy of the chargesheet from the court," he said.

Training his guns on the BJP, Suresh said that the ruling party had undermined the federal spirit of the country and abused all public institutions to further its interests. "Now, it has stooped to harassment of the opposition leaders and individuals."

The chargesheet has been filed in New Delhi's special court. More than two-and-a-half years after the raids on Shivakumar's home and offices in Bengaluru and New Delhi, the ED sleuths have submitted the chargesheet.

The raids then were carried out by the Income Tax Department, which discovered Rs eight crore in cash at his New Delhi home on Safdarjung Road. The investigation was then turned over to the ED. Sources say there is a chance of Shivakumar being arrested soon.

The political observers say that the chargesheet and the subsequent series of events, may have adverse effects on the politics in the State at a time when elections to the State Assembly are approaching fast. But it's too early to predict anything now, as the cases against high profile politicians take time and by then the elections results would have been announced.

However, things may go bad for Shivakumar if the Congress leadership itself initiates action against him to save its public image.