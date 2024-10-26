Electronic weighing machines seized from jewellery shops

Mandya: In a major crackdown on fraudulent practices, the State Food Commission seized electronic weighing machines from three jewelery shops in Pandavapura town, Mandya district, on Thursday. The shops were found manipulating the weights, causing significant discrepancies and cheating customers. Following the raid, the shops were locked, and strict notices were issued to the owners.

The statutory metrology authorities carried out the operation at Mahalakshmi Banker and Jewellers, Mahendra Jewellers, and Lakshmi Jewellers, after receiving information about irregularities. The weighing machines at these establishments showed a difference of 1 to 1.5 grams, leading to substantial monetary losses for consumers. With the current market value of gold at approximately Rs 7,000 per gram, the discrepancies resulted in widespread cheating. Authorities issued warnings and notices to the shop owners, highlighting reasons such as operating without a proper license and failing to renew existing ones. Dr. H. Krishna, chairman of the State Food Commission, emphasized the seriousness of the issue, stating, “I have instructed the metrology department to take action against officials who fail to conduct regular checks.” The commission is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in trade practices, and this operation marks a step toward stricter enforcement.

During the same operation, a raid was conducted on a fair price shop in Pandavapura taluk, revealing discrepancies in the weights of essential commodities. Officials found a difference of 6 quintals in rice and 6.5 quintals in millet. Locals had previously raised complaints against the fair price shop’s secretary, leading to this inspection. The commission has since directed the suspension of the involved official. The team, consisting of members Lingaraju Kote, Sumanth Rao, Maruthi M, Doddalingannavara, A. Rohini Priya, and K. S. Vijayalakshmi, played an integral role in the operation. Their efforts have been lauded as they work towards ensuring consumer rights are protected across the state. The State Food Commission remains vigilant against similar practices and has encouraged consumers to report any irregularities they encounter.

These inspections and legal actions serve as a stern warning to businesses engaging in fraudulent practices, reiterating that consumer interests will not be compromised. The commission’s prompt and decisive actions underline their commitment to protecting the public from unfair trade practices.