Elephant gives birth to twin calves in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar: Wildlife activists, animal lovers and environmentalists are celebrating as a wild elephant gave birth to twin calves in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district.

Elephant giving birth to calves is a rare phenomenon and videos of the mother elephant roaming with twin calves have gone viral.

Forest authorities have said they are going to be a major attraction in Bandipur Tiger Reserve forest safari in the coming days.

According to the authorities, the elephant gave birth three days ago which was witnessed by tourists and staffers.

The pregnant elephant which was in the herd was spotted near the old ticket counter.

"It was struggling to give birth. Soon, it went to a nearby water body. Thereafter, the mother elephant was found coming out of the water body with two calves."

The tourists and staffers were enthralled to witness such a joyful and hearty moment.

Many had captured the moments on their cameras and mobile phones.

The authorities cleared the crowd and let the free movement of mother elephant and calves into the deep forests.

The mother elephant, which was not coming out of water initially seeing a huge crowd, came out with calves after the crowd was sent away.

Forest authorities explained that it is a rare phenomenon for an elephant to deliver calves. They had a record of such a feat in Bandipur Tiger Reserve forests in 1980's.