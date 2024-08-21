Embattled K'taka CM, core team to visit New Delhi to seek high command's support

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is preparing for his visit to New Delhi following temporary relief from the court regarding the governor's consent for prosecution in the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Congress sources confirmed that CM Siddaramaiah is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Friday, August 23 with a team of close associates and loyal Cabinet ministers to present his case before the party high command.

Siddaramaiah's confidants plan to request the high command to continue to support him as Chief Minister, even in the event of an FIR being filed against him.

They are expected to meet the high command soon after CM Siddaramaiah briefs the top leaders about the situation in the state.

The leaders, including Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, Minister for Excise Satish Jarkiholi, Minister for Social Welfare HC Mahadevappa, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil, Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre, Minister for Animal Husbandry K Venkatesh, and others aligned with CM Siddaramaiah, are planning to advocate for his continued leadership in the state and indispensability for the party.

One minister asserted that if the high command does not support CM Siddaramaiah, the Opposition may attempt to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP would also destabilise the Telangana government ruled by the party.

They argue that even if an FIR is lodged and an investigation is launched against CM Siddaramaiah, the high command should continue to back his candidacy, failing which, political dynamics in the state could shift, and the Congress government's survival may be jeopardised.

CM Siddaramaiah's camp believes this development would also threaten the party's future prospects and is preparing to convey this concern to the high command.

CM Siddaramaiah's son, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stated that his father's resignation would destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.

When asked whether CM Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year term as Chief Minister, given the current scenario, Deputy Chief Minister and state party President, DK Shivakumar only responded that the Congress would remain in power in the state for the next 10 years.

In this sensitive situation, CM Siddaramaiah's team is taking no chances and is fully prepared to convince the high command, sources stated.