Employee held for stealing jewellery worth 3.5 lakh from shop

Bengaluru: Byadarahalli police arrested an employee of a jewellery store on Thursday for stealing ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh. The accused, identified as 26-year-old Chetan, hailing from Ramanagara district, is living with different alias in the city. According to police, Chetan was working as a jewellery designer at a silver jewellery shop.



On February 4, the owner, Dinesh, had gone out of town due to his personal commitments. Taking advantage of his owner's absence, Chetan decamped with ornaments at night after gaining access to the shop with the help of keys he had in his possession. When Chetan did not show up for work, the jeweller reported the matter to police.

A case was registered against Chetan and a police team was formed to nab him. Police teams headed by inspector Rajeev of Byadarahalli police station succeeded in arresting Chetan on Thursday.